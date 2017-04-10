Forecasters say Southern Plains at ri...

Forecasters say Southern Plains at risk for severe storms

Forecasters say severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds are possible in areas of the Central and Southern Plains. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says isolated severe thunderstorms may form Saturday afternoon and evening from southwest Texas to the Upper Mississippi River Valley.

