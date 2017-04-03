Forecast: Severe storm chances later ...

Forecast: Severe storm chances later in weekend for region

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 4 hr Jealous oh yeah 8
Stylist Brandi McCoy 5 hr GiantClick 20
Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16) 5 hr Jamie Dundee 16
Wendy Teague 5 hr Streets 1
News Newly elected Oklahoma City councilman ready 't... 16 hr nodrywallscrew 1
News Some Of Tinker Air Force Base Personnel Evacuat... 19 hr guardsnowflakes 1
Show some respect for truckers Thu WarForOil 2
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,339 • Total comments across all topics: 280,147,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC