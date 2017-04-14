For the Record

For the Record

56 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

"Norman" review: In the April 14 Calendar section, an information box with a review of the film "Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer" said the movie is not rated. It is rated R, for language.

