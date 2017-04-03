FOI Oklahoma honors transparency advocates, designates 'Black Hole' award
OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY: Joey Senat, an OSU journalism professor, speaks at at FOI Oklahoma's 2011 Sunshine Conference at The Oklahoman in Oklahoma City, OK, Saturday, March 12, 2011. By Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman ORG XMIT: KOD A city clerk, a college professor and a Norman attorney received awards Friday for their contributions to openness in government and for promoting the free flow of information in Oklahoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newly elected Oklahoma City councilman ready 't...
|3 hr
|nodrywallscrew
|1
|Some Of Tinker Air Force Base Personnel Evacuat...
|6 hr
|guardsnowflakes
|1
|Show some respect for truckers
|Thu
|WarForOil
|2
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Thu
|steve pulaski
|6
|My 2 Cents: Growing Concerns About Rapid Expansion
|Thu
|congestioned
|1
|R. Matt Hill
|Wed
|Matt Hill is an I...
|19
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16)
|Mar 30
|Jamie Dundee
|15
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC