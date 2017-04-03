FOI Oklahoma honors transparency advo...

FOI Oklahoma honors transparency advocates, designates 'Black Hole' award

OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY: Joey Senat, an OSU journalism professor, speaks at at FOI Oklahoma's 2011 Sunshine Conference at The Oklahoman in Oklahoma City, OK, Saturday, March 12, 2011. By Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman ORG XMIT: KOD A city clerk, a college professor and a Norman attorney received awards Friday for their contributions to openness in government and for promoting the free flow of information in Oklahoma.

