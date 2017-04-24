Flood Advisory issued April 29 at 7:3...

Flood Advisory issued April 29 at 7:33PM CDT expiring April 29 at 9:30PM CDT in effect for: Hughes

OKC005-013-029-063-069-085-095-123-300230- /O.NEW.KOUN.FA.Y.0039.170430T0033Z-170430T0230Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Johnston OK-Bryan OK-Love OK-Coal OK-Pontotoc OK-Marshall OK- Atoka OK-Hughes OK- 733 PM CDT SAT APR 29 2017 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Johnston County in southeastern Oklahoma... Northwestern Bryan County in southeastern Oklahoma... Eastern Love County in southern Oklahoma... Coal County in southeastern Oklahoma... Eastern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma... Northern Marshall County in southeastern Oklahoma... West central Atoka County in southeastern Oklahoma... Hughes County in southeastern Oklahoma... * Until 930 PM CDT * At 732 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain causing minor flooding in the advisory area.

