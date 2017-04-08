First United Methodist Church's new y...

First United Methodist Church's new youth director gets settled in

First United Methodist Church Yukon has a new director of Youth Ministries. Michael Horn, a 2016 graduate of Oklahoma City University, became the youth director for FUMC Yukon on March 1. Horn heard about the job through a friend, who is actually the son of the previous pastor.

