Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Owns 'Dancing With the Stars' With Night's Highest Score

Despite jet-setting across the globe to rehearse in Hong Kong, Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei and partner Val Chmerkovskiy owned Monday night's Dancing With the Stars episode, earning the highest score of the night. Dressed in red, the 20-year-old entertainer slinked it up to Shirley Bassey 's "Big Spender," a perfectly chosen song in line with the show's first Las Vegas-themed night.

