Fifth Harmony's dating woes

Fifth Harmony's dating woes

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 'Work From Home' hitmakers - which includes Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane - say dating can be tricky as they are either approached by the wrong guys or ones who are huge fans of theirs. Lauren said: "They're either super not the right guy, or dope as f**k.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip 2 hr Maybe not 2
White Trash Jeanene Van Hook 4 hr Ur a psycho 13
News OK Congressmen Increase Security For Protesters... 12 hr moresecurityforme... 1
News Person Of Interest In Carina Saunders Case Resp... 13 hr usalady 2
News OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On... Apr 9 duiredux 1
Stylist Brandi McCoy Apr 8 GiantClick 20
Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16) Apr 8 Jamie Dundee 16
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,452 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC