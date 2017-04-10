Fifth Harmony's dating woes
The 'Work From Home' hitmakers - which includes Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane - say dating can be tricky as they are either approached by the wrong guys or ones who are huge fans of theirs. Lauren said: "They're either super not the right guy, or dope as f**k.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip
|2 hr
|Maybe not
|2
|White Trash Jeanene Van Hook
|4 hr
|Ur a psycho
|13
|OK Congressmen Increase Security For Protesters...
|12 hr
|moresecurityforme...
|1
|Person Of Interest In Carina Saunders Case Resp...
|13 hr
|usalady
|2
|OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On...
|Apr 9
|duiredux
|1
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Apr 8
|GiantClick
|20
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|Jamie Dundee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC