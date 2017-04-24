Family and friends search for missing...

Family and friends search for missing puppy of slain OU student

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSWO

NORMAN, OK The dog of OU student Nathaniel Ewing who was shot and killed in Norman on Monday is missing. Nathaniel's puppy, Jamie, likely ran away right after the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Struggles To Pay For Schools After Sla... 6 hr dominionovertheearth 1
News Oklahoma organization launches #TheMuslimNextDo... 6 hr campaignterror 1
To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a... 7 hr guest 3
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 8 hr guest 15
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 10 hr Guest 13
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 10 hr Guest 12
Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16) 11 hr GiantClick 23
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Cleveland County was issued at April 27 at 3:47PM CDT

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,613,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC