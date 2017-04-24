Family and friends search for missing puppy of slain OU student
NORMAN, OK The dog of OU student Nathaniel Ewing who was shot and killed in Norman on Monday is missing. Nathaniel's puppy, Jamie, likely ran away right after the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Struggles To Pay For Schools After Sla...
|6 hr
|dominionovertheearth
|1
|Oklahoma organization launches #TheMuslimNextDo...
|6 hr
|campaignterror
|1
|To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a...
|7 hr
|guest
|3
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|8 hr
|guest
|15
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|10 hr
|Guest
|13
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|10 hr
|Guest
|12
|Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16)
|11 hr
|GiantClick
|23
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC