EXCLUSIVE: Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy Preview Their...

The Fifth Harmony star is currently gearing up for week five of Dancing With the Stars , and when ET crashed one of her rehearsals with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, they teased what fans can expect to see when they perform a Mulan -inspired Paso Doble during the competition show's "Disney Night" on Monday. "It's a very macho dance, I'm trying to get into the mood," Val told ET's Cameron Mathison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.