Ex-Oklahoma CB Parrish Cobb arrested ...

Ex-Oklahoma CB Parrish Cobb arrested for armed robbery

21 min ago Read more: Washington Times

A news release from the Norman Police Department on Thursday said Cobb and another suspect stole cash and drugs from a residence Wednesday before leaving on foot. Cobb was arrested in January for aggravated robbery in Waco, Texas.

