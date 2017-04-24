Elephants are traveling down the interstate
These life-size elephant structures are headed to New Orleans from Norman, Oklahoma to be put on display in the nationally-ranked Audubon Zoo. Artist Jocelyn Russell was chosen to be the artist for the zoo's entry sculpture project.
