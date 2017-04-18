'DWTS' Week 5 Preview: Bonner Bolton's 'Very Different' Tango, Normani Kordei's 'Macho' Moves & More

It's week five of Dancing With the Stars , and the remaining nine couples will each be dancing to catchy tunes while dressed as some of the brand's most iconic characters as "Disney Night" kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Ahead of their sure-to-be fun, lively and energetic performances, ET's breaking down everything you need to know! 1. Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater: 39/40 2. Simone Biles and Sasha Farber: 36/40 3. Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Alan Bersten: 35/40 Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko were in the bottom two last week, and after receiving the lowest score from the judges during Most Memorable Year night, we have a feeling this might be it for #TeamPrettyXxspensive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.