Dr. Russell Schneider, Storm Prediction Center on watching for severe weather

Sunday

Storm Prediction Center Director Dr. Russell Schneider, whose staff in Norman, OK serve as our country's 24/7 severe weather sentries, on the lookout for severe weather development and source of all of the tornado and thunderstorm watches as well as alert on the increasing threat posed by wildfires.

