Dr. Russell Schneider, Storm Prediction Center on watching for severe weather
Storm Prediction Center Director Dr. Russell Schneider, whose staff in Norman, OK serve as our country's 24/7 severe weather sentries, on the lookout for severe weather development and source of all of the tornado and thunderstorm watches as well as alert on the increasing threat posed by wildfires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma creates first Pay for Success program ...
|18 min
|payagainandagain
|1
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|1 hr
|What do you know
|2
|White Trash Jeanene Van Hook
|9 hr
|Guest
|11
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|10 hr
|Guest
|14
|J.C. Watts sues Oklahoma City-based Feed the Ch...
|19 hr
|Not true
|4
|Casino Oklahoma
|23 hr
|Oh me oh my
|3
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|Mon
|rintintin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC