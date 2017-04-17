DPRK missile test provocative, destabilizing
He said the president had asked the national security council to integrate the efforts of the Defence and State departments and U.S. intelligence agencies to develop options if "this pattern of behaviour continues and if the North Korean regime refuses to denuclearise". "We want to see North Korea abandon its reckless path of the development of nuclear weapons, and also its continual use and testing of ballistic missiles is unacceptable".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shauna Lowe: Messed Up Life (Sep '16)
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|20
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Sat
|GiantClick
|21
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16)
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|17
|OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On...
|Apr 9
|duiredux
|1
|Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignmen...
|Mar 24
|confused
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC