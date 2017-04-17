DPRK missile test provocative, destabilizing

He said the president had asked the national security council to integrate the efforts of the Defence and State departments and U.S. intelligence agencies to develop options if "this pattern of behaviour continues and if the North Korean regime refuses to denuclearise". "We want to see North Korea abandon its reckless path of the development of nuclear weapons, and also its continual use and testing of ballistic missiles is unacceptable".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.