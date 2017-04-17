DPRK missile test provocative, destab...

DPRK missile test provocative, destabilizing

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

He said the president had asked the national security council to integrate the efforts of the Defence and State departments and U.S. intelligence agencies to develop options if "this pattern of behaviour continues and if the North Korean regime refuses to denuclearise". "We want to see North Korea abandon its reckless path of the development of nuclear weapons, and also its continual use and testing of ballistic missiles is unacceptable".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shauna Lowe: Messed Up Life (Sep '16) Sat Jamie Dundee 7
Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16) Sat Jamie Dundee 20
Stylist Brandi McCoy Sat GiantClick 21
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother Sat Jamie Dundee 9
Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16) Sat Jamie Dundee 17
News OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On... Apr 9 duiredux 1
News Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignmen... Mar 24 confused 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,699 • Total comments across all topics: 280,358,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC