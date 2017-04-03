Competency hearing continues in Oklahoma beheading case
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show some respect for truckers
|2 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|7 hr
|steve pulaski
|6
|My 2 Cents: Growing Concerns About Rapid Expansion
|10 hr
|congestioned
|1
|R. Matt Hill
|19 hr
|Matt Hill is an I...
|19
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|19 hr
|Jealous oh yeah
|6
|I L o v e t o s u c k c o c k!!
|19 hr
|Oh yeah
|2
|Wendy Teague
|Wed
|Anna
|6
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC