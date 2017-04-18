Cleveland County sheriff, commissioners square off in court
Cleveland County Sheriff Joe Lester looks at Cleveland County Commission Rod Cleveland , not pictured, during a Cleveland County Budget Board meeting Monday morning but was unable to solve the ongoing issue of emergency funding for the county's jail. Photo by Thomas C. Maupin, for The Oklahoman NORMAN - An out-of-county judge on Tuesday heard arguments from both sides in a lawsuit filed by Cleveland County Sheriff Joe Lester against the Board of County Commissioners over jail funding problems, but no resolution was reached.
