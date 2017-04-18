Cannabidiol Oil Producers Praise New Marijuana Definition
The move is being praised by producers of cannabidiol, or CBD oil, who say the extracted oil has real health benefits. Can-Tek Lab, in south OKC makes CBD oil products that contains no THC, the ingredient in marijuana that provides a high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|3 hr
|Guest
|7
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|4 hr
|Mary FatFuckFaceF...
|1
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|11 hr
|Lol at you
|34
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|11 hr
|GiantClick
|22
|Shauna Lowe: Messed Up Life (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Apr 15
|Jamie Dundee
|20
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|Apr 15
|Jamie Dundee
|9
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC