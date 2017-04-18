Cannabidiol Oil Producers Praise New ...

Cannabidiol Oil Producers Praise New Marijuana Definition

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The move is being praised by producers of cannabidiol, or CBD oil, who say the extracted oil has real health benefits. Can-Tek Lab, in south OKC makes CBD oil products that contains no THC, the ingredient in marijuana that provides a high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 3 hr Guest 7
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now? 4 hr Mary FatFuckFaceF... 1
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? 11 hr Lol at you 34
Stylist Brandi McCoy 11 hr GiantClick 22
Shauna Lowe: Messed Up Life (Sep '16) Apr 15 Jamie Dundee 7
Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16) Apr 15 Jamie Dundee 20
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother Apr 15 Jamie Dundee 9
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Cleveland County was issued at April 20 at 5:09AM CDT

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC