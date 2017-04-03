BLOG: State board grows as charter sc...

BLOG: State board grows as charter school sponsor. Now what?

The seven-member state Board of Education is tasked with overseeing the Oklahoma State Department of Education and setting statewide policy on the administration and curriculum of Oklahoma's public school system. While the board takes a 30,000 foot role in overseeing Oklahoma schools, it is increasing it's oversight of specific schools as the board has recently agreed to sponsor two future charter schools.

