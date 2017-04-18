Andy Alligator's Fun Park celebrating teachers with free entry, discount for family members
NORMAN, Okla. - Andy Alligator's Fun Park and Water Park is honoring teachers Saturday, April 22, in honor of Oklahoma Day.
