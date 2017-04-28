Affidavit reveals new details in Univ...

Affidavit reveals new details in University of Oklahoma student's murder

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, Norman police were called to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex near S.E. 24th and Lindsey Street. When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Nathaniel Ewing lying in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 10 hr Not Surprised 17
To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a... 11 hr Shocked 5
News Oklahoma Struggles To Pay For Schools After Sla... 21 hr dominionovertheearth 1
News Oklahoma organization launches #TheMuslimNextDo... 21 hr campaignterror 1
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? Thu Guest 13
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Thu Guest 12
Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16) Thu GiantClick 23
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Cleveland County was issued at April 28 at 4:11PM CDT

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,634 • Total comments across all topics: 280,628,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC