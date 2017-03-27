Adopt a pet: Oklahoma City-area pet adoption options
Jules is a 10-month-old, 39-pound white Labrador mix. Her number at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is 234179, and her adoption fee is $60.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|9 hr
|matthew
|3
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|Thu
|Walkerroofing
|263
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|15
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Thu
|curiousyearslater
|20
|Bogus stolen pick-up report lands Oklahoma dad ...
|Thu
|papertags
|1
|"It hurts so bad losing our best friends this w...
|Thu
|nonewsisgood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC