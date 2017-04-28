4 the weekend: Norman Music Festival, Super Bit Con set for the metro
The weather may put a damper on your outdoor plans, but it is a busy weekend for festivals across the metro. The Norman Music Festival also promises to be a great event, which is going on Friday and Saturday night on Main St. Do you feel like a road trip to Purcell Lake? On Saturday from 9 a.m.t o 3 p.m., the Chasing Gypsies Outdoor Market will be open for business.
