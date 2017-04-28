4 the weekend: Norman Music Festival,...

4 the weekend: Norman Music Festival, Super Bit Con set for the metro

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The weather may put a damper on your outdoor plans, but it is a busy weekend for festivals across the metro. The Norman Music Festival also promises to be a great event, which is going on Friday and Saturday night on Main St. Do you feel like a road trip to Purcell Lake? On Saturday from 9 a.m.t o 3 p.m., the Chasing Gypsies Outdoor Market will be open for business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 1 min anonymous 14
To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a... 5 min anonymous 6
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 11 hr Not Surprised 17
News Oklahoma Struggles To Pay For Schools After Sla... 23 hr dominionovertheearth 1
News Oklahoma organization launches #TheMuslimNextDo... 23 hr campaignterror 1
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Thu Guest 12
Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16) Thu GiantClick 23
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,380 • Total comments across all topics: 280,630,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC