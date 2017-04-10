2 University of Oklahoma football pla...

2 University of Oklahoma football players arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Person Of Interest In Carina Saunders Case Resp... 1 hr hmmmmmmmmmmm 1
OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip 5 hr Clean Up OKC 1
News Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat... 9 hr Guest 5
News OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On... Apr 9 duiredux 1
Stylist Brandi McCoy Apr 8 GiantClick 20
Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16) Apr 8 Jamie Dundee 16
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother Mar 24 Jamie Dundee 8
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC