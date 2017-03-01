Woman found dead in Mustang house fire was beloved Oklahoma City teacher
An Oklahoma City Public Schools teacher who was found dead in a charred house was described as being full of love and patience. The body of Jill Anjanette Vaught, 34, was found Saturday by Mustang firefighters in a home in the 500 block of Castle Ridge Lane.
