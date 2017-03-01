Woman found dead in Mustang house fir...

Woman found dead in Mustang house fire was beloved Oklahoma City teacher

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

An Oklahoma City Public Schools teacher who was found dead in a charred house was described as being full of love and patience. The body of Jill Anjanette Vaught, 34, was found Saturday by Mustang firefighters in a home in the 500 block of Castle Ridge Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) 19 min Concerned Brothet 480
News Records show EPA's Pruitt used private email, d... 2 hr Shell eh 1
Angela Lansdown: Ugly and Sad 4 hr Mrs Metheny 3
Wendy Teague 7 hr MHS1991 63
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 7 hr Jamie Dundee 7
Anna White-Steide 7 hr Brett Haynie 27
News Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit... 8 hr cantseeu 2
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC