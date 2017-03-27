Window Shopping: Oklahoma retail briefs for March 30, 2017
The Uptown Grocery Co., 9515 N May, is hosting Kert Henning of Henning's Wisconsin Cheese for a special grilled cheese and beer tasting at 6:30 p.m. on March 31, store officials have said. The event will feature cheese and beer pairings that include appetizers, sides, grilled cheese sandwiches, and desserts that are all made with Henning's Wisconsin Cheese.
