Window Shopping: Oklahoma retail brie...

Window Shopping: Oklahoma retail briefs for March 30, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Uptown Grocery Co., 9515 N May, is hosting Kert Henning of Henning's Wisconsin Cheese for a special grilled cheese and beer tasting at 6:30 p.m. on March 31, store officials have said. The event will feature cheese and beer pairings that include appetizers, sides, grilled cheese sandwiches, and desserts that are all made with Henning's Wisconsin Cheese.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bogus stolen pick-up report lands Oklahoma dad ... 2 hr papertags 1
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 2 hr Alvin Boss 30
News "It hurts so bad losing our best friends this w... 3 hr nonewsisgood 1
News Residents fear possible Oklahoma City school cl... 4 hr neigborhoodimprov... 1
News Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co... 12 hr waterspigot 1
Great Church in OKC Area 14 hr John 9
Wendy Teague 22 hr MHS1991 85
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,167 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC