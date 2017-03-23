Wife of Jim Ross dies from injuries a...

Wife of Jim Ross dies from injuries after accident

Read more: NewsOK.com

WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross announced on Twitter on Wednesday that his wife Jan has died after she sustained injuries from a car accident Monday night. Jan Ross, was riding a Vespa motor scooter when she was involved in an accident Monday night near their Norman home.

