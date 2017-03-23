Wife of Jim Ross dies from injuries after accident
WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross announced on Twitter on Wednesday that his wife Jan has died after she sustained injuries from a car accident Monday night. Jan Ross, was riding a Vespa motor scooter when she was involved in an accident Monday night near their Norman home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forest Park Police Layoffs Take Effect
|5 hr
|speedersbeware
|1
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|5 hr
|Allahs pork rinds
|19
|Shawn Adams
|5 hr
|Shawn Adams is Dumb
|10
|R. Matt Hill
|5 hr
|Matt Hill is a Moron
|17
|Wendy Teague
|8 hr
|MHS1991
|79
|Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ...
|10 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|33
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|12 hr
|Alvin Boss Tank You
|19
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC