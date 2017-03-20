Wife of famed pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross suffers multiple skull fractures in accident
The wife of WWE commentator and Norman resident Jim Ross has suffered multiple skull fractures after an accident early Tuesday morning, according to the announcer's twitter account. My wife Jan, my little angel, was hit while riding her Vespa & has multiple skull fractures.
