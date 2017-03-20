Wife of famed pro wrestling announcer...

Wife of famed pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross suffers multiple skull fractures in accident

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The wife of WWE commentator and Norman resident Jim Ross has suffered multiple skull fractures after an accident early Tuesday morning, according to the announcer's twitter account. My wife Jan, my little angel, was hit while riding her Vespa & has multiple skull fractures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit 1 hr grandtheftauto 1
News Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s... 1 hr Hostis Publicus 1
News Shortey's Resignation Expected Wednesday 2 hr soonforgotten 1
News Bills Cracking Down On Child Sex Crime Unanimou... 2 hr wontchange 1
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 3 hr Alvin Boss 14
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... Mon Death on 2 Legs 26
Wendy Teague Sun MHS1991 77
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,338 • Total comments across all topics: 279,710,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC