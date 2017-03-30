Widespread severe weather expected Wednesday
IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 86 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 400 PM CDT Sun Mar 26 2017The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a* Tornado Watch for portions of Oklahoma North-central Texas* Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 400 PM until 1100 PM CDT.* Primary threats include. Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, hail, and locally heavy rainfall will be possible.
