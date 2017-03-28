What's Up Doc? [WATCH] Thomas Rhett Gets 24-Carrot Punked

Thomas Rhett is out on his first headlining tourso you knew his opening acts were going to treat him like a big shot and prank him, right? Thomas, along with Kelsea Ballerini, Ryan Hurd and Russel Dickerson, was wrapping up the first leg of his Home Team Tour in Norman, OK on Saturday night when the prank-ing took place! Okbut why the carrots? Well, Thomas has been covering Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" while out on the roadso, 24 Carrots Magicget it? The tour resumes with a string of Canadian shows in early May, check out the dates here ! Thomas will have some new material to play for ushe's been teasing, and will be releasing "Craving You", a duet with Maren Morris, this Friday!

