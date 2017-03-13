What day of the week is crime most co...

What day of the week is crime most common?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: NewsOK.com

Oklahoma City police respond to thousands of 911 calls a year. But some crimes are more common on certain days of the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
street outlaws 3 hr Just me 2
Fat Angela Lansdown 3 hr I Know Angela 3
Church of the First Born....Cult and Apostate (Apr '08) 4 hr Sanity 1,702
Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13) 15 hr Jds wife 19
News OKC Police: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested On Peeping... Mon hesaidhisnameistom 1
News Oklahoma Vice: Whatever happened to bookie Tedd... Mon viceonevicetwoand... 1
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mon Them Too 12
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,756 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC