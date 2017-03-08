Video: Toby Keith featured on tonight's episode of 'Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar'

Sammy Hagar performs during Toby Keith's Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert, benefiting victims of the May 2013 tornadoes, at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, July 6, 2013. Photo by Nate Billings, The Oklahoman Archives Oklahoma country music star Toby Keith will be featured on tonight's episode of the original music series "Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.