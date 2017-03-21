Video: Simone Biles Leads Dancing with the Stars

The 24th season of ABC's Dancing With the Stars kicked off Monday night with new celebrities, including Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy; Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev; actor Chris Kattan with Witney Carson; rodeo professional Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess; Charo with Keo Motsepe; The Bachelor's Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd; Glee's Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy; Baseball player David Ross with Lindsay Arnold; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko; NFL star Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater; A Team star Mr. T with Kym Herjavec and Gold Medal Olympic gymnast Simone Biles with Sasha Farber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.