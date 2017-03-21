Video: Simone Biles Leads Dancing with the Stars
The 24th season of ABC's Dancing With the Stars kicked off Monday night with new celebrities, including Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy; Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev; actor Chris Kattan with Witney Carson; rodeo professional Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess; Charo with Keo Motsepe; The Bachelor's Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd; Glee's Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy; Baseball player David Ross with Lindsay Arnold; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko; NFL star Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater; A Team star Mr. T with Kym Herjavec and Gold Medal Olympic gymnast Simone Biles with Sasha Farber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ...
|24 min
|Mikey
|32
|Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s...
|54 min
|Alien Touch
|7
|In second vote, Senate adopts family leave bill
|4 hr
|maketheirfamilies...
|1
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|8 hr
|Tank You Alvin Boss
|17
|Lawmaker charged with child prostitution filed ...
|12 hr
|wrongsideoffence
|2
|Animal Welfare Groups Investigate Blanchard Pro...
|12 hr
|wrongsideoffence
|1
|Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit
|Tue
|grandtheftauto
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC