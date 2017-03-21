Video: Simone Biles Leads Dancing wit...

Video: Simone Biles Leads Dancing with the Stars

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The 24th season of ABC's Dancing With the Stars kicked off Monday night with new celebrities, including Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy; Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev; actor Chris Kattan with Witney Carson; rodeo professional Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess; Charo with Keo Motsepe; The Bachelor's Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd; Glee's Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy; Baseball player David Ross with Lindsay Arnold; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko; NFL star Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater; A Team star Mr. T with Kym Herjavec and Gold Medal Olympic gymnast Simone Biles with Sasha Farber.

Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

