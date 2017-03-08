University Of Oklahoma Eyes Early Retirement Offer Amid Cuts
The University of Oklahoma is considering another round of voluntary early retirement offers to faculty and staff as a cost-saving move amid further expected budget cuts. An agenda item for Wednesday's OU Board of Regents meeting includes a recommendation from President David Boren that members approve the Special Voluntary Retirement Incentive.
