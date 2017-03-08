University Of Oklahoma Eyes Early Ret...

University Of Oklahoma Eyes Early Retirement Offer Amid Cuts

The University of Oklahoma is considering another round of voluntary early retirement offers to faculty and staff as a cost-saving move amid further expected budget cuts. An agenda item for Wednesday's OU Board of Regents meeting includes a recommendation from President David Boren that members approve the Special Voluntary Retirement Incentive.

