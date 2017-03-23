Two LGBTQ Bills Stopped In State Senate

Two LGBTQ Bills Stopped In State Senate

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Two LGBTQ Bills died in the state Senate Thursday. Gay rights advocates say it's a sign the tide is shifting in the legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OKC Man Arrested For Stealing, Pawning Tools St... 55 min inventory 1
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother 58 min Jamie Dundee 8
News State Auditor Releases Report On Oklahoma Count... 59 min inventory 1
News Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignmen... 2 hr confused 1
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) 4 hr Bishop Caractor 482
Wendy Teague 4 hr Wendy Teague Snatch 80
Stacey Morrison Orr 5 hr stoopsthumb 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Cleveland County was issued at March 24 at 3:51AM CDT

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,310 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC