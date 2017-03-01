Tragedy ignites Norman woman's desire to become firefighter
Standing a head shorter than most of the Fire Station No. 3 crew, firefighter Jennifer Schmidt nevertheless feels like she's one of the guys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|1 hr
|das1252
|1
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Fri
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|Wendy Teague
|Fri
|Marcus Muench Sucks
|66
|Norman tattoo
|Fri
|Sonny
|1
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Mar 2
|Jamie Dundee
|19
|Forecast predicts Midwest tornadoes, wildfires ...
|Feb 28
|Duke defender
|1
|Shauna Lowe: Messed Up Life (Sep '16)
|Feb 28
|Jamie Dundee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC