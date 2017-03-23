Tornado Warning issued March 26 at 8:...

Tornado Warning issued March 26 at 8:19PM CDT expiring March 26 at 8:45PM CDT in effect for: Hughes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox 23

OKC063-270145- /O.NEW.KOUN.TO.W.0005.170327T0119Z-170327T0145Z/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Tornado Warning National Weather Service Norman OK 819 PM CDT SUN MAR 26 2017 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Hughes County in southeastern Oklahoma... * Until 845 PM CDT * At 818 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Gerty, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... 3 hr Shelby Ford 2
Wendy Teague 17 hr Wendy Teague Snatch 83
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Sat Allahs pork rinds 21
News When was the first tornado warning issued? Sat dopplergangers 1
Bronze book 1889-1939 Central Star College Fri Lori 1
News OKC Man Arrested For Stealing, Pawning Tools St... Mar 24 inventory 1
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother Mar 24 Jamie Dundee 8
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,846,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC