Tornado Warning issued March 26 at 8:19PM CDT expiring March 26 at 8:45PM CDT in effect for: Hughes
OKC063-270145- /O.NEW.KOUN.TO.W.0005.170327T0119Z-170327T0145Z/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Tornado Warning National Weather Service Norman OK 819 PM CDT SUN MAR 26 2017 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Hughes County in southeastern Oklahoma... * Until 845 PM CDT * At 818 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Gerty, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail.
