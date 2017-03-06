Supporters gather for 'March 4 Trump'...

Supporters gather for 'March 4 Trump' rallies around US

Karen Maples, of Norman, holds an American flag and a Trump inauguration flag at the rally. She wore her "Deplorable Me" shirt and described herself as "American Proud," Many waving American flags and holding hand-made signs expressing pleasure with the new president, supporters of Donald Trump attended a rally Saturday, March 4, 2017, on the south plaza of the state Capitol in Oklahoma City to express their solidarity with him, his administration and his policies.

