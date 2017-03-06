Supporters gather for 'March 4 Trump' rallies around US

Karen Maples, of Norman, holds an American flag and a Trump inauguration flag at the rally. She wore her "Deplorable Me" shirt and described herself as "American Proud," Many waving American flags and holding hand-made signs expressing pleasure with the new president, supporters of Donald Trump attended a rally Saturday, March 4, 2017, on the south plaza of the state Capitol in Oklahoma City to express their solidarity with him, his administration and his policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.