Stylized American flags fly at collage show

An artist personalizes the American flag in a collage show that should charm and disarm all sides of our divided political spectrum. Marilyn Artus's "Her Flag: A Solo Exhibition" is at Kasum Contemporary Fine Art, 1706 NW 16, through March 28. Hard to argue with is her U.S. Army flag, with a poem about a mother replacing the stars, and yearbook pictures and cards becoming stripes.
