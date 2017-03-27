Stillwater Residents Complain Of Strange Smell, Taste In Water

One woman said "my water has a strong chlorine smell. I don't want to drink it and I didn't give it to my dog...Anyone know what's up?" And then there was this from famous activist Erin Brockovich told the city to "fess up," alleging the noxious smell was what's called a chlorine burn to purify contaminated water that isn't safe to drink.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.