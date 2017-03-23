Southern Plains Braces For Severe Weather
Forecasters say storms packing tree-tumbling winds and car-denting hail could strike parts of the Plains, the latest round in a turbulent week of wild weather across the Midwest and South. Forecasters say the worst weather Sunday will be across a wide swath of central Oklahoma and northern Texas.
