Sooners OT Christian Daimler plans to transfer
Oklahoma senior offensive tackle Christian Daimler , who has played in just three games during his first four seasons in Norman, plans to transfer. Daimler announced his decision on Twitter, saying he had been released to pursue a graduate transfer that would make him eligible immediately.
