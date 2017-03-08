Smoky air from wildfire in Okla. send...

Smoky air from wildfire in Okla. sends 8 to hospital

NORMAN, Okla. - Emergency officials say eight people have been treated at hospitals for breathing-related complications from smoky air caused by massive wildfires in Oklahoma.

