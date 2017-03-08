Smoky air from wildfire in Okla. sends 8 to hospital
NORMAN, Okla. - Emergency officials say eight people have been treated at hospitals for breathing-related complications from smoky air caused by massive wildfires in Oklahoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EMS1.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jess Bruno KFOR Prostitute
|54 min
|Truth
|1
|New Report Shows Okies Can Do More With House F...
|2 hr
|prevent
|1
|House Bill 1270 Requiring Verification Of Welfa...
|4 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Wendy Teague
|19 hr
|Marcus Muench is ...
|72
|Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16)
|20 hr
|Scott Hana
|22
|Oklahoma Legislature considers banning left-lan...
|22 hr
|banokies
|1
|Shawn Adams
|22 hr
|Shawn Adams is a ...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC