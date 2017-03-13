Shadid proposes sales tax cut, shift in focus for MAPS
Oklahoma City Ward 2 Councilman Ed Shadid on Tuesday proposed a sales tax cut, along with bulking up police and fire services, while refocusing MAPS on restoring city services. Shadid said a quarter-cent should be carved out of the 1-cent MAPS sales tax to "give a tax deduction to the people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|1 hr
|Alvin Boss
|4
|Former OK deputy charged with molestation now f...
|9 hr
|whyelse
|1
|Church of the First Born....Cult and Apostate (Apr '08)
|13 hr
|Lilmissmonks
|1,705
|Moore Police Present Complaints Against Embroil...
|18 hr
|bugsheildextortio...
|1
|3 Arrested In Connection With 30 Car Burglaries...
|18 hr
|bugsheildextortio...
|1
|Wendy Teague
|Wed
|MHS1991
|75
|street outlaws
|Mar 14
|Just me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC