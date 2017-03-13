Shadid proposes sales tax cut, shift ...

Shadid proposes sales tax cut, shift in focus for MAPS

Oklahoma City Ward 2 Councilman Ed Shadid on Tuesday proposed a sales tax cut, along with bulking up police and fire services, while refocusing MAPS on restoring city services. Shadid said a quarter-cent should be carved out of the 1-cent MAPS sales tax to "give a tax deduction to the people.

