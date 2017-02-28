Severe weather threat increasing- Northern Illinois and portions of the Chicago area targeted for possible tornado watch later this afternoon The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has just issued a mesoscale discussion highlighting the potential for a tornado watch issuance across northern Illinois and portions of the Chicago area later this afternoon. Despite the fact, that it's still February, atmospheric dynamics are strong and temperatures are quite springlike with Illinois temperature's ranging from the 50s north to the 70s south.

