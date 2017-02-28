Severe weather threat increasing- Northern Illinois and portions of...
Severe weather threat increasing- Northern Illinois and portions of the Chicago area targeted for possible tornado watch later this afternoon The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has just issued a mesoscale discussion highlighting the potential for a tornado watch issuance across northern Illinois and portions of the Chicago area later this afternoon. Despite the fact, that it's still February, atmospheric dynamics are strong and temperatures are quite springlike with Illinois temperature's ranging from the 50s north to the 70s south.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Records show EPA's Pruitt used private email, d...
|58 min
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Great Church in OKC Area
|11 hr
|Jim
|5
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Concerned Brothet
|480
|Angela Lansdown: Ugly and Sad
|17 hr
|Mrs Metheny
|3
|Wendy Teague
|19 hr
|MHS1991
|63
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|19 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Anna White-Steide
|19 hr
|Brett Haynie
|27
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC