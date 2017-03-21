Second Person Arrested In Connection With Norman Homicide
Deven Workman, 19, was identified as a suspect by police shortly after the shooting and turned himself in Saturday night. Gant and Workman are accused of killing an 18-year-old and wounding a bystander Friday night in the 100 block of Crestland Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Greg Earles Estate Sales LLC (Sep '13)
|48 min
|Sfair
|2
|Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|32
|Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s...
|2 hr
|Alien Touch
|7
|In second vote, Senate adopts family leave bill
|6 hr
|maketheirfamilies...
|1
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|10 hr
|Tank You Alvin Boss
|17
|Lawmaker charged with child prostitution filed ...
|13 hr
|wrongsideoffence
|2
|Animal Welfare Groups Investigate Blanchard Pro...
|13 hr
|wrongsideoffence
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC