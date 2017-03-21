Second day of Spring brings stormy weather and lots of rain

Spring is officially here and with that comes warmer weather and lots of rain! Today will be no exception to the rule as we'll see much warmer temps and the chance for some strong thunderstorms later this afternoon and tonight. After a round of showers and storms late last night, we started the day with mostly clear skies, abundant sunshine, and comfortable morning temperatures around 53 in most areas of the Sequatchie Valley.

