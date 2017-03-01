Residents Evacuated After Wildfire Sp...

Residents Evacuated After Wildfire Sparks Up Near Lake Thunderbird

Mandatory evacuations are underway as a large wildfire rages near Lake Thunderbird, on the southeast side of the metro, Friday afternoon. Firefighters out of Norman, Little Axe and Slaughterville have all been called out to battle the blaze in the 11000 of Prairie Ln., near SE 149th St. and S. Choctaw Rd., close to the northern most part of Lake Thunderbird.

