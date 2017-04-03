Red Dirt Diaries: Girl Power At OU's Engineering Department
The importance of a woman's perspective is being celebrated in Norman as OU's Engineering Department holds their annual Women in Engineering week. "I definitely notice more in the grades behind me," said sophomore Mechanical Engineering student, Sarah Ciccaglione about her fellow female students.
