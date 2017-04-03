Red Dirt Diaries: Girl Power At OU's ...

Red Dirt Diaries: Girl Power At OU's Engineering Department

Friday Mar 31

The importance of a woman's perspective is being celebrated in Norman as OU's Engineering Department holds their annual Women in Engineering week. "I definitely notice more in the grades behind me," said sophomore Mechanical Engineering student, Sarah Ciccaglione about her fellow female students.

Comments made yesterday: 24,169 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,776

