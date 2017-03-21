Record high temperatures in Oklahoma set for first day of spring -
The first day of spring saw temperatures in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas that broke or tied several high-temperature records, including four that were more than a century old. The National Weather Service said it was 92 degrees in Tulsa and 90 in Harrison, Arkansas, on Monday, tying records set in 1907.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s...
|3 hr
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|4
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|4 hr
|Tank You Alvin Boss
|17
|Lawmaker charged with child prostitution filed ...
|7 hr
|wrongsideoffence
|2
|Animal Welfare Groups Investigate Blanchard Pro...
|7 hr
|wrongsideoffence
|1
|Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ...
|10 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|31
|Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit
|19 hr
|grandtheftauto
|1
|Shortey's Resignation Expected Wednesday
|20 hr
|soonforgotten
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC