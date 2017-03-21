Record high temperatures in Oklahoma ...

Record high temperatures in Oklahoma set for first day of spring -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Altus Times

The first day of spring saw temperatures in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas that broke or tied several high-temperature records, including four that were more than a century old. The National Weather Service said it was 92 degrees in Tulsa and 90 in Harrison, Arkansas, on Monday, tying records set in 1907.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s... 3 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 4
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 4 hr Tank You Alvin Boss 17
News Lawmaker charged with child prostitution filed ... 7 hr wrongsideoffence 2
News Animal Welfare Groups Investigate Blanchard Pro... 7 hr wrongsideoffence 1
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 10 hr fingers mcgurke 31
News Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit 19 hr grandtheftauto 1
News Shortey's Resignation Expected Wednesday 20 hr soonforgotten 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,728,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC